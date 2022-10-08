No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iran’s Top General Warns of Hybrid Threats

Iran’s Top General Warns of Hybrid Threats
folder_openIran access_time 40 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri called for preparedness to combat threats amid the hybrid warfare waged by the enemies.

Addressing a military conference in Tehran on Saturday, Baqeri stressed that “The Islamic Republic is currently facing hybrid threats.”

He further warned that the enemies have carefully devised a combination of military, security and cultural threats against Iran, saying some of those threats are emerging and little known.

“We have to get prepared for such a stage and confrontation,” the general added, referring to the emphasis that Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has placed on readiness for hybrid warfare.

In comments earlier in July, Major General Baqeri stressed the need for the constant enhancement of the country’s deterrent power to deal with a tough and complicated hybrid warfare that the enemies have waged against the Islamic Republic.

Iran Baqeri

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Top General Warns of Hybrid Threats

Iran’s Top General Warns of Hybrid Threats

40 minutes ago
Iran Summons Danish Envoy Over “Late Response” to Armed Attack on Embassy

Iran Summons Danish Envoy Over “Late Response” to Armed Attack on Embassy

one hour ago
Mahsa Amini Died of Multiple Organ Failure

Mahsa Amini Died of Multiple Organ Failure

one hour ago
Rioters, Terrorists Tried to Hijack Iran’s Peaceful Demos – Amir Abdollahian

Rioters, Terrorists Tried to Hijack Iran’s Peaceful Demos – Amir Abdollahian

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 08-10-2022 Hour: 12:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot