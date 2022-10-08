- Home
Iran’s Top General Warns of Hybrid Threats
By Staff, Agencies
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri called for preparedness to combat threats amid the hybrid warfare waged by the enemies.
Addressing a military conference in Tehran on Saturday, Baqeri stressed that “The Islamic Republic is currently facing hybrid threats.”
He further warned that the enemies have carefully devised a combination of military, security and cultural threats against Iran, saying some of those threats are emerging and little known.
“We have to get prepared for such a stage and confrontation,” the general added, referring to the emphasis that Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has placed on readiness for hybrid warfare.
In comments earlier in July, Major General Baqeri stressed the need for the constant enhancement of the country’s deterrent power to deal with a tough and complicated hybrid warfare that the enemies have waged against the Islamic Republic.
