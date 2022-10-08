Mahsa Amini Died of Multiple Organ Failure

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Legal Medicine Organization disclosed on Friday that 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had fallen into a coma at a police center in Tehran, has died of multiple organ failure [MOF] after cerebral hypoxia, ruling out any blow to her head or vital body organs.

In a statement released on Friday, the Legal Medicine Organization of Iran gave details of the conditions leading to the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16.

According to the statement, the deceased had undergone a craniopharyngioma surgery because of a brain tumor at age 8 at a hospital in Tehran 15 years ago.

Due to her underlying disease, the deceased was on medication, taking hydrocortisone, levothyroxine and desmopressin, the statement noted, adding that Mahsa has died in the wake of multiple organ failure [MOF] after cerebral hypoxia.

The Legal Medicine Organization declared that a review of her medical records, the CT-scan imaging of brain and lungs, the examination of the corpse and autopsy, and the pathology tests indicate that the cause of the death was not blow to head or the vital body organs.

The statement came after the security forces quelled a wave of violent riots that erupted in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Despite clarification on circumstances surrounding her death, violent protests led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property as well as police vehicles and ambulances.