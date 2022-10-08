- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
US Loots Dozens of Syrian Oil Tankers from Hasakah
By Staff, Agencies
As part of its continuous theft to the Syrian resources, the US military used dozens of tanker trucks to smuggle crude oil from Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah to bases in neighboring Iraq, where American forces and trainers are stationed.
Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources in al-Ya’rubiyah town, reported that a convoy of 50 tankers, laden with oil from the energy-rich Jazira region, left Syria through the illegal Mahmoudiya border crossing on Friday, and headed towards Iraqi territories.
SANA noted that US forces have intensified their theft of Syrian crude oil over the past few weeks with the help of US-sponsored and Kurdish-led militants affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF].
American forces smuggle dozens of tankers laden with Syrian oil to their bases in northern Iraq regions.
The development came a week after the US military smuggled a consignment of stolen Syrian oil into northern Iraqi regions.
SANA reported that American occupation forces, under the protection of armored vehicles, used 14 tankers to plunder the natural resources of the Arab country through the illegal al-Waleed border crossing.
- Related News