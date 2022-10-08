IOF Shoot, Martyr Two Palestinian Teenagers in Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops have shot and killed two Palestinian teenagers in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, in the latest deadly act of violence committed by the apartheid regime against the oppressed people of Palestine.

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said on Friday that a 14-year-old boy, identified as Adel Ibrahim Daoud, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head in the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.

The ministry added that the other victim, identified as 19-year-old Palestinian teenager Mahdi Ladadweh, was shot and martyred on Friday evening near the city of Ramallah.

Palestinian medical sources confirmed that Ladadweh was shot by “Israeli” gunfire.

The youth was rushed to a hospital to receive urgent treatment but he succumbed to his serious wounds moments later.

According to local sources, IOF soldiers tried to arrest the young man after shooting him. They also assaulted Palestinians trying to save his life.

The IOF have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by IOF troops in the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories since the start of the year, including 51 in the besieged Gaza Strip during the entity’s three-day onslaught in August.

More than 30 of those martyred were either from Jenin or were martyred in the Jenin region.