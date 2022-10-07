Report: “Israel” Preparing to Experimentally Operate ’Karish’ Soon, Possibly Sunday

Translated By Al-Ahed News

“Israel Hayom” news website revealed that The Zionist entity’s security establishment “is preparing to start experimentally operating the Karish gas field in the coming days, and perhaps next Sunday.”

According to the daily’s website, “At this stage, the operation will be experimental and the gas will flow from the coast to the platform, at a distance of about 100 km.”

“In the days that follow, the pumping will begin and the gas will flow from the field to the coast,” it added.

Furthermore, the Hebrew daily mentioned that “In the ‘Israeli’ political and security establishment, they made it clear that the pumping in Karish will be conducted according to professional-technical considerations only, regardless of [Sayyed Hassan] Nasrallah's threats.”

“They are preparing in the security establishment for the possibility of a limited confrontation with Hezbollah, although the assessment is that the likelihood of that is not high,” the daily predicted.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, a member of the high-level security cabinet, insisted that “Israeli” activities in the gas fields would continue despite the uncertainty over a deal.

‘Israel’ is working on the construction of the gas field located in its territory… production will begin according to the schedule of the extraction companies and that will be very soon, Horowitz said, belittling the threats and intimidation as saying that from the 'Israeli' perspective, they make no difference.