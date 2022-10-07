BDS Supporter Awarded Nobel Prize in Literature

By Staff, Agencies

Annie Ernaux, a French author who won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, has voiced her support Palestinian-led Boycott, Divest and Sanction [BDS] movement in the past and called to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest which was held in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories in 2019.

Ernaux and 100 other artists in France signed a petition declaring that “we won’t support Tel Aviv’s white-washing of the unlawful discrimination against Palestinians. We call on the French media and the French delegation not to justify the ‘Israeli’ regime.”

The petition read: From 14 to 18 May, France Télévisions intends to broadcast the 2019 Eurovision song contest to be held in Tel Aviv, in the Ramat Aviv district built on the ruins of the Sheikh Muwannis village, one of the hundreds of Palestinian villages emptied of its inhabitants and destroyed in 1948 when the ‘Israeli’ entity was created.

In 2018, Ernaux also signed a petition against a Zionist dance group that was set to perform in a theater in Paris. The Batsheva Dance Company, against which Ernaux acted, performed in France as part of a cultural exchange program it developed with the Tel Aviv regime.