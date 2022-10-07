Lebanon Records 1st Cases of Cholera Since 1993

By Staff, Agonies

Lebanon has recorded its first two cases of cholera since 1993, the crisis-hit country’s health ministry announced, as neighboring Syria is struggling to contain an outbreak of the waterborne disease that has spread across the country during the past month.

Caretaker Health Minister Firas Abiad said that the 1st two cases were recorded on Wednesday in the impoverished, predominantly rural northern Lebanese region of Akkar and that the patients were receiving treatment and in stable condition.

According to the World Health Organization, a cholera infection is caused by consuming food or water infected with the Vibrio cholerae bacteria, and while most cases are mild to moderate, not treating the illness could lead to death.

Impoverished families in Lebanon often ration water and are unable to afford private water tanks for drinking and domestic use.

Abiad has met authorities and international organizations following the confirmed case to discuss ways to prevent a possible outbreak.

He said that the case is likely the result of the outbreak in Syria crossing the porous border between the countries.

Richard Brennan, regional emergency director of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, confirmed that the organization has been in talks with authorities in Lebanon and other countries bordering Syria to bring in the necessary supplies to respond to possible cases in the country.

“Cross-border spread is a concern, we’re taking significant precautions,” Brennan said. “Protecting the most vulnerable will be absolutely vital.”