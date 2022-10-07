No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Spy Chief Warns of Hezbollah Strike on Gas Field as Delimitation Process Wavers

‘Israeli’ Spy Chief Warns of Hezbollah Strike on Gas Field as Delimitation Process Wavers
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 56 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The head of the ‘Israeli’ Mossad spy agency reportedly told government officials that Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah would likely attempt a limited offensive on Zionist-controlled installations in the disputed offshore Karish gas field.

Meanwhile, the Tel Aviv regime put troops in northern ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on alert after a maritime border delimitation process appeared to falter Thursday, sending tensions spiraling.

The warning from Mossad chief David Barnea, reported by Channel 12 news, came as other officials signaled that hope remained alive for finalizing the process to resolve a maritime border dispute that will allow both Lebanon and the Zionist occupation regime to begin pulling gas riches out of the sea.

‘Israeli’ ministers meeting in the high-level ‘security’ cabinet Thursday night agreed to give Prime Minister Yair Lapid, War Minister Benny Gantz and alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett power to deal with a possible escalation of tension or violence in the north of the occupied territories, after the Tel Aviv regime said it would not accept Lebanon’s proposed amendments to the US-brokered process, the channel reported.

Gantz announced Thursday evening that he had ordered ‘Israeli’ troops on alert in the occupation entity’s north following talks with ‘Israeli’ military Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and other officials.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah IsraeliOccupation Karish

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Spy Chief to Warn of Hezbollah Strike on Gas Field as Delimitation Process Wavers

‘Israeli’ Spy Chief to Warn of Hezbollah Strike on Gas Field as Delimitation Process Wavers

56 minutes ago
‘Israeli’ Media: Lapid Rejects Lebanon’s Remarks on Maritime Border Delimitation Process

‘Israeli’ Media: Lapid Rejects Lebanon’s Remarks on Maritime Border Delimitation Process

3 hours ago
Zionist Cabinet to Convene on Lebanon Maritime Border Issue

Zionist Cabinet to Convene on Lebanon Maritime Border Issue

one day ago
Netanyahu Hospitalized after Falling Ill on Holiday

Netanyahu Hospitalized after Falling Ill on Holiday

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 07-10-2022 Hour: 11:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot