40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Tuesday

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Tuesday evening as the resistance group celebrates the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad [PBUH].

The celebration is set to kick off at 20:00 Beirut time.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

