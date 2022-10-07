No Script

‘Israeli’ Media: Lapid Rejects Lebanon’s Remarks on Maritime Border Delimitation Process

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ Ynet news website cited a senior Zionist official as saying the ‘Israeli’ entity’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid has seen the details of the ‘chore changes’ Lebanon demanded to be added to the maritime border delimitation process, and that he ordered the negotiating team to reject them.

According to the Zionist source, Lapid said ‘Israel’ won’t show flexibility regarding its security and economic interests at all, even if this means that there won’t be any ‘deal’ soon.

The source further claimed that the ‘Israeli’ enemy will extract gas from the Karish rig the moment it becomes possible.

In the same respect, ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 website cited ‘Israeli’ War Minister Benny Gantz as saying “We have to be prepared for every scenario, and plan to the counter or precautionary strike if necessary, and in this regard the biggest operational political challenge is along the northern border.”

Later reports quoted US mediator Amos Hochstein as telling Lebanon that the ‘Israeli’ regime has only rejected some of the Lebanese remarks to the sea border delimitation proposal and not the entire process, a Lebanese Presidency source told Al-Hadath TV on Thursday.

A Lebanese official meanwhile told the TV network that the ‘Israeli’ move is electoral talk and will not affect the entire process.

