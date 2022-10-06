US Troops Carry Out Landing Operation in Southern Countryside of Syria’s Qamishli, Kill Person

By Staff, Agencies

Syria's state television reported on Thursday that US occupation forces carried out an airdrop operation involving multiple helicopters in the southern countryside of Qamishli, which resulted in the death of one person.

"US occupation forces carried out a landing operation using several helicopters in the village of Muluk Saray in the southern countryside of Qamishli and killed one person," Syria's state broadcaster said.

Civil sources in Qamishli said the operation led to the death of one person and the arrest of his family and members of another family.

Sputnik news agency reported confrontations between the auxiliary forces of the Syrian army and US occupation forces south of Qamishli.

The Russian agency said the confrontations in Qamishli erupted after the US forces carried out an airdrop operation on a village controlled by the Syrian army.

Rakan Abu Hayel from the village of Tuwaimin in the eastern countryside of Qamishli was killed during confrontations with US occupation forces following the airdrop operation, al-Mayadeen Network reported.

Additionally, about 50 US soldiers participated in the airdrop operation.

A resident of the village said three US helicopters carrying troops had landed overnight.

Sputnik cited local sources as saying that the US occupation forces kidnapped a member of the auxiliary forces and took him to an unknown destination.