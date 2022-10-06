“The World Is Laughing at Us”: Trump Spoke About the Real State of The United States

By Staff, Agencies

Because of the actions of President Joe Biden and his administration, the whole world is mocking the USA, said former US President Donald Trump.

RIA Novosti cited Trump as saying in his speech at an event for supporters in Miami.

“The world laughs at us, looks at us with derision,” he said.

According to the ex-president, the United States should preserve the “American dream” that they themselves have conceived and promoted all these years. In this case, the world community will not consider the United States “ridiculous”. However, the administration of President Joe Biden is destroying this dream and putting the American public in a bad light.

Trump considered the decisions of the current American administration as “unhealthy.”

He emphasized that the ancestors of the US residents, who worked hard for the freedom and well-being of future generations, would not recognize their country if they had the opportunity to visit it again.

“We need to apologize to these people that we love so much for what happened in our country, they won’t admit it,” Trump concluded.