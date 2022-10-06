No Script

City Mayor Among 18 Killed in Mexico’s San Miguel Totolapan City Shooting

By Staff, Agencies

At least 18 people were killed and three others injured in a deadly shooting incident in southwest Mexico, media reports said, in what appears to be an instance linked to organized crime.

The gunmen opened fire at city hall in the state of Guerrero on Wednesday afternoon, killing more than a dozen people including the city mayor, BNO News reported citing local officials.

The shooting took place in San Miguel Totolapan city, the photos of which made rounds on Twitter.

Guerrero State Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda deeply regretted the death of the San Miguel Totolapan mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda.

Confirming the city mayor's death, the PRD political party, to which Mendoza belonged, said the party condemned the attack and called for justice.

The shooting incident is the latest in the series of attack which has rattled Mexico in recent weeks.

