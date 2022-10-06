No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US Could Ease Venezuela Sanctions, Allow Chevron to Pump Oil - WSJ

US Could Ease Venezuela Sanctions, Allow Chevron to Pump Oil - WSJ
folder_openAmericas... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is considering loosening sanctions on Venezuela so Chevron Corp can pump oil in the country if Caracas takes steps towards restoring democracy, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Under the proposed deal, the Biden administration would ease some sanctions in exchange for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro resuming talks with the political opposition on the conditions needed to hold free and fair elections in 2024, the newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the proposal.

US officials said the deal had not been finalized and could fall through if Maduro’s government did not resume negotiations with opposition parties, according to the report.

The deal would pave the way for Chevron and US oil-service companies to resume exports of Venezuelan oil to the global market amid spiraling energy prices worldwide.

Energy experts have cautioned that Venezuela’s oil supplies could have a limited effect on prices as the country’s production has plummeted after years of economic crisis and sanctions.

Venezuela’s oil industry has been under tough US sanctions since 2019, when the Trump administration and Western allies declared opposition leader Juan Guaidó the country’s ‘legitimate leader’ following elections marred by voting rigging allegations.

White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on Wednesday said the administration had no plans to change its sanctions policy “without constructive steps” for Maduro to restore democracy.

“Our sanctions policy on Venezuela remains unchanged. We will continue to implement and enforce our Venezuela sanctions,” Watson said in a statement following the Wall Street Journal report.

venezuela nicolasmaduro UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Could Ease Venezuela Sanctions, Allow Chevron to Pump Oil - WSJ

US Could Ease Venezuela Sanctions, Allow Chevron to Pump Oil - WSJ

one hour ago
Pegasus Spyware Attacks on Journalists, Activists in Mexico Continued Under Lopez

Pegasus Spyware Attacks on Journalists, Activists in Mexico Continued Under Lopez

2 days ago
Brazil’s Lula and Bolsonaro Head to Runoff

Brazil’s Lula and Bolsonaro Head to Runoff

3 days ago
Nicaragua Cuts Ties with Netherlands, Bars US Envoy Over Meddling

Nicaragua Cuts Ties with Netherlands, Bars US Envoy Over Meddling

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 06-10-2022 Hour: 12:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Citing a senior Zionist political source, Ynet: ’Israel’ received Lebanon’s comments regarding the maritime border agreement and rejected them