  Home

Netanyahu Hospitalized after Falling Ill on Holiday

2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized at the Shaarei Zedek Medical Center on Thursday after he reportedly fainted during the Jewish holiday prayers the day before in a synagogue the occupied holy city of al-Quds.

He was released after all the results of the tests he performed came out completely normal.

Netanyahu thanked all the medical staff of the Medical Center for their work.

“The former prime minister began to feel unwell in the synagogue during prayers,” his office said in a statement. “He underwent a series of tests at the scene that came back normal and is now feeling better. In order to be certain, Netanyahu went to the hospital independently.”

Netanyahu’s doctor released a statement Wednesday evening reassuring that he feels well but will spend the night in the hospital for further tests.

