Raisi: Grounds Prepared for A Good Agreement in Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi conditioned that "If the Americans and Europeans fulfill their commitment, there is ground for a good agreement."

Raisi made the comments in a recent interview with the CCTV television of China when he was in New York to attend the UN General Assembly meeting recently.

He also referred to Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] and said, "Iran's cooperation with Russia, China and other SCO member states can create new powers."

Additionally, Raisi underlined that protecting human rights is an intrinsic part of the Islamic Republic.

Stating that the people of the world have a negative view of the period of hegemony, unilateralism and violation of the rights of other nations by hegemonic powers, he noted that "the modern time is the time of multilateralism.

He further added that Iran's cooperation with Russia, China and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Union Eurasia and the ECO Cooperation Organization can create new powers.

Raisi told CCTV that Iran is a country of freedom of speech, adding that people in Iran trust his government.

The president then described the young Iranian lady who lost her life in custody as his own daughter, and refuted the claims that Mahsa Amini was beaten by the morality police, stressing stressed that she died out of her previous record of illness.

Raisi censured the western countries for supporting the riots that followed the death of the young Iranian lady, and said that what was going on in Iran was not protests but riots.