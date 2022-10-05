Russia Warns US of Likely Confrontation If Arms Aid to Ukraine Continues

By Staff, Agencies

Russia said the United States' decision to ship more weapons to Ukraine poses an "immediate threat" to Moscow's interests and hikes the risk of a military confrontation between Russia and the West.

"The supply of military products by the US and its allies not only entails protracted bloodshed and new casualties, but also increases the danger of a direct military clash between Russia and Western countries," Russia's Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

"We perceive this as an immediate threat to the strategic interests of our country," he said, after US President Joe Biden pledged a new $625-million military aid package to Ukraine on Tuesday.

The US package would include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System [HIMARS] launchers, reportedly used in Ukraine's recent counter-offensives against Russian forces, leading to their withdrawal.

Last week, Washington also unveiled a $1.1-billion arms package for Ukraine, which included 18 HIMARS launcher systems, accompanying munitions, various types of counter drone systems and radar systems.

But last week's weapons package was funded by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative [USAI], meaning the government has to procure the weapons from industry, rather than pulling them from existing US weapons stocks.

The latest announcement would mark more than $16.8 billion worth of US security military aid to Kiev since Russia began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine back in February, citing the failure of the US-led NATO military alliance and Kiev to offer Moscow security guarantees it sought in connection with NATO's eastward expansion.

The aid package is the first since the accession to Russian Federation of four former Ukrainian territories — namely Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye — after holding referendums that Russia said overwhelmingly favored the move.

Russia's US envoy warned Washington to stop "provocative actions" that could lead to "serious consequences," saying that the move fueled the risk of a war between Russia and the West.

Moscow's warning also came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement claiming that the "Recent developments from Russia's sham referenda and attempted annexation to new revelations of brutality against civilians in Ukrainian territory formerly controlled by Russia only strengthens our resolve."