Tehran Summons British Envoy over UK’s Interference in Iran Affairs
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

UK’s Ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff was called to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs over British officials’ interference in the domestic affairs of Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Shercliff on Tuesday in protest at the interfering comments from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office authorities about the affairs of Iran.

The envoy was reminded by the director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Europe Department that the Islamic Republic rejects and strongly condemns the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s interference in the internal affairs of Iran by resorting to “fake and provocative interpretations.”

By issuing unilateral and selective statements, the UK has sadly proved that it is practically involved in the scenarios invented by the UK-based hostile elements that are acting against the Islamic Republic, the Iranian diplomat said.

The Iranian official also noted that the Islamic Republic would consider the viable options for reacting to any unconventional measure by the UK.

whatshot