- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Netanyahu Accuses Lapid of Giving Away Maritime Territory to Hezbollah
By Staff, Agencies
Zionist Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday accused Prime Minister Yair Lapid of bargaining away the ‘Israeli’-occupied “territory” as part of Lebanon’s maritime border delimitation.
Lapid, meanwhile, mocked the opposition leader as bitter for not reaching a deal when he was premier.
Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu reaffirmed his stance that the process “is illegal and we won’t be obligated by it,” should he return to power after the November 1 election.
He charged that if the process — whose full details have not been made public — is finalized, then the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah will be “receiving [an ‘Israeli’-occupied] territory and a gas field worth billions of dollars.”
Alleging that the process involves the transfer of an ‘Israeli’ territory, Netanyahu said it should have to be approved by at least 80 Knesset [Zionist parliament] members or in a referendum to be valid. Lapid and the foreign ministry have said that the process only concerns territory in the occupied Palestinian economic sphere, not territorial waters, and therefore does not require Knesset approval or a public referendum.
Comments
- Related News