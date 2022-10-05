- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon Suggests Amendments on Maritime Border Delimitation
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon has submitted to the United States a list of changes it would like to see to a proposal on how to delimitate a contested maritime border with the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestine, a top Lebanese official said on Tuesday.
Deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab said he had earlier that day submitted to the US ambassador in Lebanon the “amendments” Beirut would like to see.
Bou Saab briefed Dorothy Shea on the outcome of the talks that were held Monday in Baabda over the maritime border delimitation file and on the final remarks that were presented by the Lebanese side regarding US mediator Amos Hochstein’s final proposal.
Shea for her part stressed the need to speed up the finalization of the Lebanese response, adding that her country is in a hurry to wrap up the file as soon as possible.
Comments
- Related News