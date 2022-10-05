Yemen’s Resistance Advises Investors in Saudi, UAE to Move to Safer Countries

By Al-Ahed News

As the truce in Yemen expired, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree Advised foreign investors in Saudi Arabia and the UAE to avoid risks by moving to other countries.

In a post on Tuesday night, Saree wrote:

Dear investor, As part of our keenness not to lose more, you have to move your investment from a hostile country to another country, as investment in these countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is full of dangers. You have the opportunity to do this.

In the same respect, Spokesman of Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres expressed disappointment about a lack of agreement between the warring parties to extend the truce in the war-torn Arab country.

“It is disappointing to see that the two sides did not agree on new proposals to extend the ceasefire,” Stephane Dujarric said in a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. “However, negotiations are still ongoing and UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, continues to explore options that are acceptable to both sides.”

Dujarric called on both sides to maintain calm, refrain from any provocation or actions that may lead to escalation of violence, interact with each other and focus on completing the negotiations.

“Despite the UN's disappointment with the current situation, we believe that this is not the end of the road and there is still time for the two sides to agree on the continuation of the ceasefire,” the UN spokesman underlined.

Back in April, a temporary United Nations-mediated ceasefire was reached between the warring sides in Yemen and was later renewed twice for two-month periods.

The truce, however, expired on Sunday amid the Saudi-led coalition’s constant violations of the agreement and its refusal to properly lift a siege that it has been enforcing against Yemen since the beginning of the war.