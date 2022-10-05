UK PM Truss Declares Herself A “Huge Zionist”

By Staff, Agencies

British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as a “huge Zionist” and “huge supporter of ‘Israel’” during a meeting with a pro-“Israeli” Tory parliamentary group on Sunday.

Truss was a guest of honor at the Conservative Friends of “Israel” [CFI] event during the annual Tory Party conference in Birmingham, which she was attending for the first time in her new capacity. Talking to a crowd on the sidelines of the event, she declared her unwavering commitment to the “Israeli” cause, according to footage of her remarks published on social media.

“As you know I am a huge Zionist, I am a huge supporter of ‘Israel’, and I know that we can take the UK-‘Israel’ relationship from strength to strength,” she told the cheering attendees.

The CFI itself focused on part of her speech, in which she referred to “threats from authoritarian regimes who don’t believe in freedom and democracy,” against which “two free democracies, the UK and ‘Israel’, need to stand shoulder to shoulder.”

Truss’ position on the “Israeli” entity is well known, and she promoted it during her campaign to become the new Conservative leader and prime minister. Among the policy changes that she pledged to effect in office was to review the relocation of her nation’s embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds [Jerusalem]. Former US President Donald Trump did the same thing during his tenure in the White House.

The British PM made the same promise last month, during a meeting with her “Israeli” counterpart Yair Lapid on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York. Pro-Palestinian groups and the Palestinian leadership have condemned the idea.