IRG Launches New Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] carried out a new round of attacks on the positions of terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region on Tuesday.
The IRG Ground Force targeted the positions of terrorists in Sidekan, Halgurd heights and Barbazin in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region on Tuesday.
Mohajer-6 drones and multiple rocket launchers were used in a series of drone and artillery attacks with pinpoint accuracy.
The new offense follows four similar operations on September 24, 26, and 28 and October 2.
In comments on September 28, the IRG Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said 73 ground-to-ground ballistic missiles and tens of suicide drones have precisely hit the positions of terrorists inside the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and destroyed the targets completely.
He added that the targets scattered in 42 locations, some of which were at least 400 kilometers apart, have been pounded in that round of attacks, saying the targets definitely belonged to the anti-Iranian terrorist groups.
The attacks on the main bases of the Iraqi-based Komalah, Democrat and PAK [Kurdistan Freedom Party] terrorist groups took place after they intensified their activities to foment riots in Kurdish cities across the border in Iran and took advantage of protests in the country to incite chaos and carry out armed attacks.
