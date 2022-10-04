Maritime Border Delimitation United the Lebanese, Divided the ‘Israelis’ – Hebrew Media

By Staff, Agencies

Hebrew media outlets on Monday considered that Lebanon is united over the delimitation of its maritime border, while ‘Israel’ is divided.

In the details, ‘Israeli’ channel KAN said that a country suffering from conflict and is politically divided, such as Lebanon, appears more united than the ‘Israeli’ entity with regard to everything related to the issue of the dispute on the maritime border.

The ‘Israeli’ channel commented on the speech of the caretaker Prime Minister in Lebanon, Najib Mikati, in which he said that "we will convey some observations to the American mediator," noting that "there is a basic consensus that the settlement proposal on the part of the American mediator, Amos Hochstein, is accepted by the Lebanese side."

The interviewer on KAN then asked, "Why is this important? Because ‘Israel’ appears contrary to what it should be?"

The response was that it is true that a senior [‘Israeli’] political source said yesterday that Prime Minister Yair Lapid and War Minister Benny Gantz agreed to Hochstein's proposal, but there are a number of question marks, not only about the deal and how it will be ratified but also within the government and inside the cabinet.

Earlier, former Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters that Lapid is shamefully surrendering to the threats of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

According to Netanyahu, should the agreement with Lebanon be signed, Hezbollah would be "receiving the ‘Israeli’ territory and a gas field worth billions of dollars" without any parliamentary debate and referendum.

The Zionist regime’s ex-premier reiterated that the ‘agreement’ with Lebanon "is illegal and we won’t be obligated by it," in the event of returning to power after the November 1 election.

In response, Lapid tweeted that "I understand that it pains you that you didn’t succeed in achieving an ‘agreement,’ but that is no reason to join Nasrallah’s propaganda campaign."

Two days earlier, Lebanon obtained, in the written proposal it received from the Americans, all its demands, and has not and will not give the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity any security zone that it previously demanded, al-Mayadeen network cited an informed source as saying.

This comes after Lebanon received the written response from the American mediator, Amos Hochstein, regarding the delimitation of its southern maritime border, through the American ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea.

For his part, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also touched on the issue of the Lebanese maritime border, saying that the importance of what is happening today is there is a written text from the mediating party that the President, Parliament Speaker, and the Prime Minister have received.

In turn, the ‘Israeli’ media said Sayyed Nasrallah "succeeded in the battle of awareness in the negotiations to delimitate the maritime border."