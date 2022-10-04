Iran To Accept Agreement That Does Not Cross Its Redlines – FM

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Iran will accept an agreement on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action talks that guarantees its economic benefits and does not cross the country’s redlines.

Speaking about the latest status of talks to revive the JCPOA that was quitted by the United States, under former President Donald Trump, in May 2018, Amir Abdollahian said that some meetings took place with relevant officials on the sidelines of 77th UN General Assembly in New York.

"Now, we have reached a point where there is a common understanding on different subjects and this will help the acceleration of the final steps of reaching an agreement," he added.

“Before that, the American side did not have a right understanding of conditions. We feel that the American side is currently engaged in exchanging messages with a better understanding,” the Iranian FM noted.

Amir Abdollahian said that an agreement would be within reach if the US continues with the current path and acts realistically over the issue on which messages have been exchanged in the past days.

He also underlined that Iran will accept an agreement that guarantees its economic benefits and does not cross its redlines.

The United States, under former President Donald Trump, abandoned the agreement in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

The talks to salvage the agreement kicked off in Vienna in April last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, with the intention of examining Washington's seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions. Despite notable progress, the US' indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks.

Four days of intense talks between representatives of Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA ended on August 8 with a modified text proposed by the EU on the table.

Iran submitted its response to the EU draft proposal on August 15, a week after the latest round of talks wrapped up. After submitting its response, Tehran urged Washington to show "realism and flexibility" in order to reach an agreement.

However, it took almost ten days for the Biden administration to submit its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft.