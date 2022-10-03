No Script

Imam Khamenei Attends Graduation Ceremony of Military Cadets

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei attended a graduation ceremony for military cadets at Imam Hassan Officer Training University on Monday, October 3rd, 2022.

Besides being attended by Imam Khamenei, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Iran's Army Commander Major General Sayyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iran Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi were also present in the ceremony.

