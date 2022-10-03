No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Bloomberg: EU Mulls Exemption for Sanctions on Moscow

Bloomberg: EU Mulls Exemption for Sanctions on Moscow
folder_openEurope... access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The EU has proposed exempting the services of maritime pilots from sanctions on ships carrying Russian oil, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Maritime pilots are skilled navigators who guide vessels in coastal waters and narrow channels, and when entering and leaving ports.

The exception would allow companies to hire pilots for tankers with Russian oil, which is banned under the current sanctions that take effect from December.

The news comes after the Danish Maritime Authority told the Financial Times last week that the inability to use pilots for ships sailing through the sometimes-treacherous straits between the Baltic Sea and the North Sea will lead to significant safety and environmental risks.

The EU imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in response to its military operation in Ukraine, which was launched in February. Brussels announced the eighth round of restrictions on Wednesday after referendums on joining Russia were organized in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics [DPR and LPR], as well as two Russian-held territories in southern Ukraine.

The two Donbass republics along with Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions overwhelmingly voted in favor of becoming parts of Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed the accession treaties on Friday.

Russia ukraine eu sanctions EuropeanUnion

Comments

  1. Related News
Bloomberg: EU Mulls Exemption for Sanctions on Moscow

Bloomberg: EU Mulls Exemption for Sanctions on Moscow

11 hours ago
China, India, Brazil Abstain in Vote on US Resolution, Russia Vetoes

China, India, Brazil Abstain in Vote on US Resolution, Russia Vetoes

2 days ago
Russia’s Medvedev: Ukraine’s NATO Bid Begs Pushing ahead WWIII

Russia’s Medvedev: Ukraine’s NATO Bid Begs Pushing ahead WWIII

2 days ago
France Worried about Britain’s Economy

France Worried about Britain’s Economy

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 03-10-2022 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot