Iranian FM Spox: Iran, US Exchange Messages in Late Sept in NY
By Staff, Agencies
The spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters on Monday that some messages were exchanged between Tehran and Washington on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] held in September in New York.
Speaking to reporters at his weekly press conference, Nasser Kanaani said the UNGA was a good opportunity for talks on the removal of the sanctions.
Through mediators, Iran and the United States exchanged messages on the sidelines of the session, Kanaani noted.
“The nuclear negotiations are continuing through the exchange of messages via European mediator and some neighboring countries,” Kanaani said.
The FM spokesman went on to say, “We are determined to reach a good and sustainable agreement and are committed to negotiations to achieve this goal.”
He added that there is still a chance to revive the nuclear agreement if Washington shows the necessary will.
“We provided a transparent response to the counterpart’s draft to remove ambiguity and take steps to reach an agreement,” the spokesman said.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accompanied by a delegation departed for New York on September 19 at the invitation of the UN chief to take part in the General Assembly session.
