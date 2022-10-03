No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

14 Civilians Killed in DR Congo Attack

14 Civilians Killed in DR Congo Attack
folder_openAfrica... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

14 civilians were killed in an armed attack on eastern DR Congo, local officials said Sunday.

Suspected Allied Democratic Forces [ADF] militants on Saturday evening entered Kyamata, in Ituri province's Banyali Tchabi chiefdom, and killed 14 people "by machete," said Jacques Anayey Bandingama, the head of a local youth group.

The fighters also wounded two others and torched 36 houses in the village, he added.

Banyali Tchabi Chief Etienne Babanilau Tchabi confirmed the death toll to AFP and said that the victims had been buried in a common grave.

Armed groups have roamed the volatile east of the Democratic Republic of Congo for decades, many of them a legacy of wars that flared in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

drc dr congo

Comments

  1. Related News
14 Civilians Killed in DR Congo Attack

14 Civilians Killed in DR Congo Attack

2 hours ago
Burkina Faso Military Officials Dissolve Government, Remove Leader

Burkina Faso Military Officials Dissolve Government, Remove Leader

2 days ago
Heavy Gunfire in Burkina Faso Capital, Soldiers on Streets

Heavy Gunfire in Burkina Faso Capital, Soldiers on Streets

2 days ago
Scores Of Somalis Face Famine as Drought Enters Fifth Year

Scores Of Somalis Face Famine as Drought Enters Fifth Year

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 03-10-2022 Hour: 10:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Kanaani: The truce is one of the solutions proposed by Iran to solve Yemen’s crisis