IRG Vows Attempts on Life of People, Soldiers Will Not Go Unanswered

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG]’s Intelligence Organization strongly condemned the latest terrorist attack in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan, saying the elite force will deal heavy blows to terrorists threatening the country’s security.

The statement, released on Sunday, came two days after the commander of the IRG’s intelligence unit in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan was martyred in clashes with armed terrorists near a mosque. Four other members of the IRG were also martyred in the same attack.

Before gathering near the Makki mosque on Friday, the armed group involved in the clashes had carried out terrorist attacks on a police station in the provincial capital city of Zahedan. Terrorist elements then started shooting, prompting security forces to immediately arrive at the scene.

“Without a doubt, the ... Iranian nation and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not let attempts against security and life of people and soldiers of the nation go unanswered,” the IRG said in its statement.

It warned Iran’s enemies, “especially the ruthless secessionist groups and their accomplices,” that the members of the country’s intelligence services “are monitoring all their plots and blind acts of sedition, and will deal deadly blows on them by the Grace of God.”

Earlier on Sunday, the IRG Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami warned foreign powers against plotting against the Islamic Republic, saying that enemies have launched a political and media campaign to make up for their failures.

He also vowed that his forces will avenge the deaths of the victims of the Zahedan terrorist attack.