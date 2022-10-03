Raisi: Enemies Failed in Their Plot to Isolate Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said the enemies have failed to advance their latest conspiracy aimed at blocking the country’s progress.

Speaking at a meeting on Sunday, Raisi pointed to the recent Western media hype against the Islamic Republic, saying “the death of Ms. [Mahsa] Amini is being thoroughly investigated” by the relevant state bodies.

“The enemy is trying, through extensive media measures, to divert the public opinion. We see that a group of Afghan girls are killed at an educational facility by terrorists who have the US support, but there is no reaction from those who claim [to be advocating human rights],” Raisi said.

“Under these conditions, does the West’s claim of being concerned about human rights and the rights of women seem acceptable?” he asked.

According to the UN, at least 35 people were martyred and 82 wounded in the bombing that took place at the Kaaj education center in the Afghan capital Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood on Friday. The terrorist attack was carried out in the women’s section of a gender-segregated study hall where hundreds of students were taking a mock entrance exam for university admission.

Most of the casualties were young women belonging to the historically oppressed Shia Hazara community.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group has previously staged attacks in predominantly Shia areas targeting girls, schools and mosques.

In another part of his remarks, the Iranian president said the country's enemies have plotted in vain to prevent the country’s progress.

“At a time that the Islamic Republic is weathering economic problems and is more actively present in the region and the world, the enemies entered the arena to isolate the country, but they failed in this conspiracy,” Raisi said.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who fainted at a police station on September 16 and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, erupted first in her native province of Kurdistan and later spread to other parts of the country, including Tehran.

Despite plausible clarifications provided by authorities on the circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, Western media left no stone unturned in resorting to a disinformation campaign and sowing seeds of sedition in Iran.

The protests soon turned into violent riots, with rioters going on the rampage across the country, attacking security officers, resorting to vandalism against public property, and desecrating religious sanctities.

According to a statement released by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry on Friday, the rioters have been backed by Western regimes and their mercenary media, who disseminated misinformation and distorted the sequence of events that led to Amini’s death even before the official investigation into the incident concludes.