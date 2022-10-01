Russia’s Medvedev: Ukraine’s NATO Bid Begs Pushing ahead WWIII

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy head of Russia’s security council Dmitry Medvedev has slammed Ukraine’s renewed bid to promptly join the US-led NATO military alliance as an effort that would only “hasten the start of World War III.”

“[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky wants to speed up NATO membership. Great idea. He just begs NATO to hasten the start of World War III,” Medvedev wrote in a Friday post on his Telegram channel as cited by Russia’s TASS news agency.

The senior politician further underlined that in his opinion “the guy [Zelensky] has clearly had enough of it” in an apparent reference to the recent accession of four eastern Ukrainian regions Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaparozhye to Russia following a referendum that overwhelmingly favored the move.

Medvedev also mocked US President Joe Biden’s refusal to recognize the fact that the new territories had opted to join Russia, sarcastically adding, "It is strange that he remembered about us. However, it's a shame. We could have found a good place to open an American consulate in the new subjects of the Russian Federation."

The statements came after the Ukrainian president formally applied for a fast-track NATO membership following the signing of a decree by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the formal accession of the four regions.

“Today, Ukraine is submitting an application to do this de jure... We are taking our decisive step by signing Ukraine’s application for accelerated membership in NATO,” Zelensky declared in a Friday post on Telegram.

However, he said the votes breached international law and called the referendums “worthless.”

“Donbass is and will be Ukrainian. This is our land, our people. We will never give ours to the occupiers,” he said.