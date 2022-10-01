No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech Today

2 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Saturday afternoon.

The speech is scheduled to be aired at 16:00 Beirut time.

Live coverage in English language will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

