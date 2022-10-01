‘Israeli’ Commander Recalls the ‘Hell of Jenin’

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the so-called Mista'arvim unit, a special forces squad of the ‘Israeli’ occupation military specializing in undercover attacks, told ‘Israeli’ Ynet news that the shootout in Jenin on Wednesday, was the fiercest ever he faced.

For two years now, 48-year-old Chief Superintendent "D." has stood at the head of unit that had participated in hundreds of attacks deep inside the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territory.

D. said the Palestinian militants rained thousands of rounds of bullets at us, and for the first time used improvised explosive devices [IED] that were about to kill all of his special unit members.

The commander, who described the operation as ‘complicated’ and the ‘hell that lasted for three hours’, pointed to that tens of thousands of bullets have been fired at the ‘Israeli’ soldiers.

The Zionist troops raided the Jenin refugee camp to detain resistance men including the brother of the man who killed three Zionist occupiers in a heroic resistance operation in Tel Aviv last April. In the exchanges of fire, the resistance fighter was martyred.

The Zionist forces arrived at a house owned by the family of a ‘wanted’ Palestinian man.

"They prepared a death trap for us," D said. "They rigged the entrance to the house, and as soon as they spotted us, they activated four explosive charges of dozens of kilograms one after the other. It was of a magnitude I had never encountered before," he said.

"There was a huge blast, the earth shook under our feet, and the commanding officers who oversaw the entire operation from a distance was sure the entire force was killed," he said.

"The whole operation took ten minutes, but the exchanges of fire lasted much longer," he said. "In our planning, we never expected so many and such powerful devices," he said.

"Fragments from the explosion reached as far as the second circle of troops who were located some 30-40 meters from the structure. I was afraid this operation would end with casualties among our force," he said. "The whole building was on fire, and there was smoke everywhere. Those were tough moments," D. said.

D. concluded that “It was difficult to reach the armored vehicles and we couldn’t exit walking on our feet. We felt our entire lives were at risk. It was really like a war movie in Hollywood. “Black Hawk Down” would be classified as a friendly movie in comparison of what we have experienced in Jenin.”