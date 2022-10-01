No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

France Worried about Britain’s Economy

France Worried about Britain’s Economy
folder_openUnited Kingdom access_time 18 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire announced that his government is "worried" about the economic situation unfolding in Britain.

Le Maire, chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's opposite number across the channel, said the UK was paying the price for leaving the EU.

And he said the reaction to Friday's budget showed the danger of making "dramatic" economic policy turns.

It comes after financial markets hammered the pound and government debt after the UK government announced sharp unfunded tax cuts.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and prime minister Liz Truss claimed their budget would boost growth, but have been met with soaring debt costs and the prospect of surging interest rates.

Earlier this week the Bank of England was forced to step in to secure the stability of pension funds, which were left exposed by the sudden market movements.

"I am not worried about the euro but I am worried about the situation in Britain," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio on Friday.

"It shows that dramatic announcements do not work."

He added: "Leaving Europe comes at a considerable cost because Europe offers protection (...) the euro zone protected us during the Covid crisis."

Inflation is currently at 9.9 per cent in the UK; in France the annual figure for 2022 is expected to be around 5 per cent. The government there has controlled energy prices and nationalised public supplier EDF to help it weather the storm.

france eurozone UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
France Worried about Britain’s Economy

France Worried about Britain’s Economy

18 minutes ago
Academics Call on UK Gov’t to Help Release Saudi Rights Activist

Academics Call on UK Gov’t to Help Release Saudi Rights Activist

2 days ago
IMF Urges UK Government to Reconsider Tax-Cutting Plans

IMF Urges UK Government to Reconsider Tax-Cutting Plans

2 days ago
Sadiq Khan: Anti-Iran Violent Riots in London Completely Unacceptable

Sadiq Khan: Anti-Iran Violent Riots in London Completely Unacceptable

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 01-10-2022 Hour: 11:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Lebanese President Aoun calls PM-designate Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, discusses with them the US mediator’s offer and how to form a Lebanese answer to it