Raisi Highlights Importance of Strengthening Tehran-Beijing Ties

23 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi emphasized the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen comprehensive cooperation with China in the framework of bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

Addressing Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a message, Raisi felicitated him on the National Day of the People's Republic of China, and referred to global challenges by saying that independent countries must cooperate to find solutions to the challenges.

The two independent countries of Iran and China enjoy many commonalities in expanding relations, Raisi underlined, noting that both nations oppose unilateralism and interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Undoubtedly, the Iranian President said that the serious will of Tehran and Beijing to implement the comprehensive strategic partnership draws a clear perspective for strengthening ties and realizing the common goals and interests of the two countries.

Earlier on September 16, Raisi and Xi held a face-to-face on the sidelines of the Shanghai Summit and discussed and decided on the most important issues related to bilateral relations to promote economic cooperation.

