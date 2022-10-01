Iran Decries ‘Israeli’ History of Massacre, Child Murdering

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani lashed out at the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime for the death of a seven-year-old Palestinian boy in the occupied West Bank, saying the history of Zionism is fraught with atrocities and killing of children.

Kanaani made the remarks in a post on his Twitter account on Friday in which he pointed to the death of Rayyan Suleiman, a Palestinian child who lost his life after falling from a high place while running away from ‘Israeli’ occupation forces in the village of Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem.

Palestine's health officials said the child was admitted to hospital due to a heart attack and attempts to revive him had failed.

Kanaani’s tweet also coincided with the 22nd martyrdom anniversary of 12-year-old Muhammad al-Durrah, who was killed by ‘Israeli’ gunfire on his father’s lap in the besieged Gaza Strip on September 30, 2000.

“From Muhammad al-Durrah to Rayyan Suleiman, the history of the ‘Israeli’ apartheid regime is full of assassinations, massacres, torture and killing of children,” Kanaani said in his tweet.

“Rayyan and other martyred Palestinian children are the victims of ‘silence on normalization’ and ‘false claimants of human rights’,” he added.

Palestine's official Wafa news agency said Rayyan "ran away in fear" from Zionist soldiers who chased him and other students after leaving their school, causing him to fall from a considerable height.