Syrian Army Checkpoint Expels US Occupation Convoy from A Village in Hasaka Countryside

By Staff, Agencies

A Syrian Army checkpoint intercepted on Friday a convoy of US occupation forces in Hasaka countryside and expelled it from the area.

Meanwhile, civil sources elaborated to reporter of state-run SANA news agency that the army personnel intercepted the US occupation convoy consisting of four military armored vehicles.

The move took place after the US convoy attempted to cross towards the village of Tel Barak district, in which the Syrian Army soldiers expelled it outside the area.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

In infamous comments made in 2019, Trump said: “We’re keeping [Syria’s] oil. We have the oil. The oil is secure. We left troops behind only for the oil.”

Several countries, including Russia and China, have condemned US actions in plundering the Syrian resources and have called on Washington to stop its continued looting of the war-torn country’s natural resources.