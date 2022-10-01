Baqeri Vows Firm Response to Any US Hostile Action against Iranian UAVs

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri warned the US forces against cooperation with anti-Iranian terrorists in the Iraqi Kurdistan region and avoid hostile action against Iranian drones.

As the country has recently carried out missile and drone attacks on terrorist bases in northern Iraq, General Baqeri warned the US forces against cooperating with anti-Iranian terrorists in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

The chief commander also emphasized that Tehran will retaliate to any US hostile action against Iranian drones.

"If the Americans carry out any action against Iranian drones, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to their hostile measure," Major General Moammad Baqeri said on Friday.

He made the remarks after the US Central Command [CENTCOM] admitted on Wednesday that it had shot down an Iranian military drone close to Erbil. The drone "appeared as a threat to CENTCOM forces in the area," it claimed.

General Baqeri emphasized that Iran is only beginning a "harsh" military offensive against "separatist terrorists," and added, "For the time being, we do not have any action against Americans [on the agenda]."

He said that the Iranian Armed Forces have "complete and precise" knowledge of the US bases in Harir, Erbil, and Duhok.

The general underlined that the Americans' assertion that they shot down an Iranian military drone shows that the US is collaborating with terrorists and separatists who are hostile to Iran, and that they should be aware that Iran reserves the right to retaliate to their recent action. "We will deal with it at the proper time and place," said the General.

Since Saturday, the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] ground forces have launched a series of aerial raids on the positions of Iraqi Kurdistan-based terrorist groups, including the so-called Komala Party, which has gained a strong foothold in the region bordering Iran.

Addressing a number of neighboring states which host US military bases, the commander said, "If any hostile measure against the Islamic Republic of Iran, its national security, and its national interests are adopted by American bases in these neighboring states, we will certainly respond to these bases."

Iran's friendship with neighboring states has its own rules and if they are not abided by, these neighbors should expect Iran's logical response, warned the commander.

"We deem confronting any hostile act as our legitimate right," he said, adding that Iran will have a "timely" use of the right.

The IRG launched the military operations in response to the dispatching of terror teams and a large cache of weapons to western Iranian regions aimed at creating unrest following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman.

In a statement on Thursday, the IRG Ground Force said that the operations against terror bases will continue until all anti-Iran separatist and terrorist outfits holed up in the rugged mountainous area lay down their arms and surrender.