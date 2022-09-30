Netanyahu Back Down To 59 Seats According to New Poll

By Staff, Agencies

If the Zionist entity’s election were held today, the Benjamin Netanyahu bloc would receive 59 seats, down one from an identical poll held one week ago, a new poll by Panel Politics for Maariv found.

The Yair Lapid bloc would receive 57, one more than last week, and ‘Hadash-Ta'al’ would win the last four seats.

The ‘Likud’ lost two seats and would win 31, one each at the expense of both ‘Religious Zionism Party’ and ‘National Unity,’ which would both receive 13 instead of last week's 12, the poll found.

Meanwhile, ‘Yisrael Beytenu’ also gained a seat and would win six, at the expense of ‘Labor,’ which would win five, the poll found.

The other numbers remained the same as last week.