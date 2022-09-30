12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Ynet reported on Thursday night that more than 12 senior Indonesian military and government officials were targeted by software developed by the Zionist entity’s cyber company NSO Group.

The “Israeli” daily cited sources familiar with the matter, underlining that six of whom were interviewed by Reuters and said they had also been targeted by the software.

The officials include Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, a senior military official, two local diplomats and advisers to Indonesia's foreign and defense ministers, according to the Ynet report.

The report cited Apple and cybersecurity experts as saying the victims had been targeted using the ForcedEntry exploit, which is used to remotely hack into iPhones.

A spokesperson for NSO Group denied that the software had been used to hack Indonesian officials, the report added.

This comes as officials, journalists, activists and politicians in numerous countries had been targeted using Pegasus, a software developed by the company and sold to governments.