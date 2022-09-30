No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil

Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
folder_openYemen access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A source at the Yemeni Ministry of Oil and Minerals revealed that a giant oil tanker was coming from China to the Dabba Port in Yemen’s Hadramout to loot large quantities of Yemeni crude oil.

In a statement to Yemen’s Almasirah network on Thursday, the source said that the tanker heading to the port of Al-Dabba is expected to loot approximately two million barrels of crude oil.

It further stated that the arrival of the giant tanker to the port comes a week after another oil tanker left the port of Al-Nashima loaded with the looted Yemeni oil.

In this regard, Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi had warned during his speech on September 21st against continuing to plunder the national wealth, mentioning foreign companies that colluded with the aggression.

Earlier, the head of Yemen’s National Delegation, Mohammad Abdul Salam, affirmed that paying salaries and other humanitarian services are legal entitlements and rights of Yemenis, stressing that not providing them won’t lead to a real peace.

Abdul Salam explained in a tweet that Yemen's revenues from oil and gas that were looted by the US-Saudi aggression are enough to pay salaries to all employees, in addition to providing part of the public services to the people.

Yemen ansarullah SaudiArabia UnitedStates SaudiWarOnYemen 7YearsOfWarOnYemen

Comments

  1. Related News
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil

Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil

5 hours ago
Saudi-led Coalition Violates Truce by Seizing Another Yemen-bound Fuel Tanker

Saudi-led Coalition Violates Truce by Seizing Another Yemen-bound Fuel Tanker

2 days ago
Yemeni Resistance Ready to Counter All Forms of Challenges - Defense Minister

Yemeni Resistance Ready to Counter All Forms of Challenges - Defense Minister

4 days ago
Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture - OMCT

Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture - OMCT

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 30-09-2022 Hour: 02:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot