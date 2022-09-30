The Beautiful Rayyan and the ‘Israeli’ Beast

By Zeinab Abdallah

As a mother goodbyeing her children going to school every day, her biggest concerns would be how anxious they are, how much comfortable they feel without her being with them, how concentrating they are in their classes, and whether the food they took with them was enough or they will return hungry so she would rather have their lunch prepared before they are back…

But as a mother goodbyeing her children going to school in Palestine, the concerns are totally reduced. She would only be worried whether the apple of her eyes will be back home or not.

In the beautiful Palestine, there is an ‘Israeli’ beast that aims at the land and its owners alike. No matter how young the generation is, its land-tie is a crime as per the occupier’s standards.

Seven-year-old Rayyan Suleiman, from the central part of the occupied West Bank, has lost his life after falling from a high place while running away from ‘Israeli’ occupation forces who were chasing him.

Medical sources reported that Rayyan was admitted to hospital after his heart had stopped beating. Attempts to revive him failed, and he was officially pronounced dead soon afterwards.

The frightened minor ran away from the Zionist regime soldiers as they chased him and other students after leaving their school. Rayyan subsequently fell from a high place and died.

His father, Yasser, said the ‘Israeli’ troops chased his son to their house, adding that Rayyan's heart stopped beating because he was apparently so scared.

The bereaved father noted that he put his son in his car and rushed to hospital but was stopped half way by ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers who let him drive on only after they had made sure Rayyan was dead.

In Palestine, it is not the children who fear the beast, although it is monstrous enough to frighten their entire childhood. In Palestine, it is the beast that fears the children… Although as innocent as they must be, children in Palestine are born with a strong attachment to their motherland, which the occupier fears could make them future liberation-seekers.

This vital spirit that is haunting the Zionists’ very existence won’t be extinguished by killing Rayyan and his friends. Mothers in Palestine in every moment give birth to a resistant and revolutionary soul that will very soon eradicate this usurping entity.

Rayyan’s martyrdom didn’t catch the world’s attention. His cold-blooded killing didn’t draw the international bodies’ condemnation. World media didn’t employ its lenses to expose this heinous crime as it did for the sake of Morocco’s Rayyan. The Moroccan boy fell in a well next to his home and world media provided round-the-clock coverage for the rescue operations before he died. However, the world’s double standards sadly consider the Palestinian boy as just a number in a full record of the victims of the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

The beautiful Rayyan will rest in peace, but the ‘Israeli’ beast will never live at ease, never…