US Mass Shooting: 5 Shot Dead in Central Texas

By Staff, Agencies

Another shooting incident in the United States has left five people dead in McGregor, Central Texas.

A mother, her two children and two neighbors were dead after the shooting in the small town southwest of Waco, officials said on Thursday.

The suspected shooter was the mother’s partner who was later arrested after a separate shooting with police.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in the residential area at 7:35 a.m., McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering said in a statement.

"This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town," Hering said. “While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers and the community of McGregor in your thoughts and prayers. We will keep the public informed as investigative facts are confirmed.”

Authorities have not publicly identified the victims or suspect pending investigation.

State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson described the bloodshed as a domestic violence incident.

The Texas DPS confirmed to Fox 44 it was on hand to investigate the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.

Meanwhile, gun violence has reached epidemic proportions in the United States.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the United States holds the No. 1 ranking for civilian firearm ownership, with 120.5 firearms owned per 100 persons.

US President Joe Biden in July said that a flood of guns was turning American communities into “killing fields.”

“The past many years, across our schools, places of worship, workplaces, stores, music festivals, nightclubs, and so many other everyday places, they have turned into killing fields.”

In this regard, seven out of ten Americans say that new legislation reducing gun violence should be prioritized over protecting gun rights.

Almost three out of ten Americans believe protecting the right to own a wide variety of guns should be a higher priority than enacting new gun control laws.