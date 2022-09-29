No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Nuke Chief: Iran to Facilitate IAEA Monitoring

Nuke Chief: Iran to Facilitate IAEA Monitoring
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to the Safeguards Agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said Tehran will facilitate the UN nuclear agency’s monitoring of its activities.

After attending the 66th annual regular session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Mohammad Eslami outlined the results of his participation in the event and the meetings he has held with senior foreign officials, including Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi.

Eslami said the meeting with Grossi and his deputies revolved around the clarification of outstanding Safeguards issues and the course of cooperation between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is always committed to observing the Safeguards regulations. We are also committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. We have facilitated the Agency’s [IAEA’s] monitoring of our activities in accordance with the Agency’s regulations and will facilitate it in future as well,” Eslami stated.

He said Iran will prepare the ground for continued cooperation with the IAEA and will keep the process reassuringly, noting that the UN nuclear agency has repeatedly acknowledged Iran’s cooperation.

A few days ago, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian also said that the Islamic Republic is prepared to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog on resolving the remaining questions concerning its nuclear activities as long as the agency’s approach to the country is purely technical in nature.

The developments come amid stalled talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], which was unilaterally abandoned by the United States in 2018.

In exiting the JCPOA, the US initiated a “maximum pressure” policy against Tehran, prompting the Islamic Republic to reduce its nuclear commitments in a legal move stipulated under the deal itself.

Iran IAEA npt JCPOA UnitedNations

Comments

  1. Related News
Nuke Chief: Iran to Facilitate IAEA Monitoring

Nuke Chief: Iran to Facilitate IAEA Monitoring

one hour ago
73 Ballistic Missiles, Tens of Suicide Drones Pound Terrorist Bases in North Iraq - IRG

73 Ballistic Missiles, Tens of Suicide Drones Pound Terrorist Bases in North Iraq - IRG

7 hours ago
Raisi: Good Deal Within Reach If Strong Guarantees Are Provided

Raisi: Good Deal Within Reach If Strong Guarantees Are Provided

8 hours ago
IRG Pounds Bases of Terrorists in Northern Iraq Using Missiles, Drones

IRG Pounds Bases of Terrorists in Northern Iraq Using Missiles, Drones

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 29-09-2022 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot