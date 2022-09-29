No Script

date 2022-09-29

 

Four Regions that Held Referendums Will Join Russia on Friday

folder_openRussia access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that the four regions that held referendums on joining Russia will be incorporated into the country on Friday.

This comes as the republics of Lugansk and Donetsk and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions had all voted to join Russia.

93% of votes in Zaporozhye were in favor, as were 87% of ballots in Kherson, 98% in Lugansk and 99% in Donetsk.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.

Peskov told reporters Thursday that the heads of the four regions where the five-day voting wrapped up Tuesday will sign treaties to join Russia during Friday’s ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall.

Russia kremlin ukraine VladimirPutin

