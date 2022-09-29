No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Fourth Leak Found on Nord Stream Pipelines

Fourth Leak Found on Nord Stream Pipelines
folder_openEurope... access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Sweden's coast guard earlier this week discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, a coast guard spokesperson told newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

"Two of these four are in Sweden's exclusive economic zone," coast guard spokesperson Jenny Larsson told the paper late on Wednesday.

The other two breaches are in the Danish exclusive economic zone.

While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been spewing out in the Baltic Sea since Monday's ruptures.

europe NordStream2

Comments

  1. Related News
Fourth Leak Found on Nord Stream Pipelines

Fourth Leak Found on Nord Stream Pipelines

6 hours ago
Nord Stream Damage Might Be Irreparable

Nord Stream Damage Might Be Irreparable

6 hours ago
Italy Far-right Leader Once Hailed Iran, Hezbollah As Defenders of Syrian Christians

Italy Far-right Leader Once Hailed Iran, Hezbollah As Defenders of Syrian Christians

one day ago
US Preparing More Weapons for Ukraine – Report

US Preparing More Weapons for Ukraine – Report

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 29-09-2022 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot