Palestinian Struggle to Continue Until All Occupiers Are Thrown Out - Hamas

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas underlined that the struggle against the Zionist regime will continue until all occupiers are expelled from the Palestinian lands.

Hamas condemned the latest ‘Israeli’ military raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, which left four Palestinians martyred.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Gaza-based Hamas movement, said in a statement on Wednesday said the residents of Jenin will carry on their struggle with full zeal until the occupying forces vacate the lands that belong to native Palestinians.

He denounced the crimes perpetrated by ‘Israeli’ occupation troops in the occupied West Bank city, emphasizing that the regime’s blatant aggression and vicious raids will fail to undermine its glory and greatness.

The Hamas spokesman noted that the rise in the number of martyrs has always motivated the Palestinian nation intensify its uprising against ‘Israeli’ occupiers.

“The resistance front has taught us it is capable of punishing occupiers for their crimes. The battle against the occupiers will continue in all spheres until the enemy is defeated and expelled from the entire Palestinian territories,” Qassem pointed out.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that four people were killed and at least 44 others injured, when the ‘Israeli’ army carried out a raid on a refugee camp in Jenin.

The raid began with dozens of Zionist military vehicles entering the camp at approximately 8 a.m. local time.