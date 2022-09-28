IRG Pounds Bases of Terrorists in Northern Iraq Using Missiles, Drones

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] has once again targeted bases of anti-Iran terrorists in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region using precision-strike missiles and combat drones.

According to a report by Tasnim agency, the IRG Ground Force pounded the positions of separatist terror groups, including the so-called Komala Party, in the northern Iraqi region on Wednesday morning, inflicting heavy losses on them.

No further detail has been revealed yet.

Since September 24, the IRG has been launching daily raids on positions of the terrorists holed up in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Following the first of the military attacks, the IRG said in a statement that it gave a decisive response to the terrorists’ infiltration of the Iranian border and attacks on a number of security posts there.

It said the IRG acted after the Kurdistan Regional Government [KRG] officials failed to adopt an appropriate measure and did not pay due attention to numerous warnings against the deployment and activity of mercenaries and terrorists hostile to the Islamic Republic.

The terrorists in northern Iraq are reported to have been largely involved in a series of deadly riots in Iran by sneaking armed elements and cashes of weapons to support groups of thugs behind violence in Iranian cities.

Exploiting protests over the death of an Iranian woman in police custody, thugs and rioters engaged in bloodshed, acts of vandalism, and desecration of Islamic sanctities inside Iran.

Iran has on countless occasions warned Iraq’s Kurdistan that it will not tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along its northwestern borders, saying the country will give a decisive response should those areas become a hub of anti-Islamic Republic terrorists.

Back in May, the IRG struck and demolished positions of terrorist groups operating near the country’s western borders in Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil.

Also in September last year, the IRG launched an attack in northern Iraq, where it destroyed four bases belonging to hostile groups.