‘Israeli’ Occupation Military Storms Jenin, Target Home of Martyr Raad Khazem Family

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces surround the house of the father of Palestinian martyr Raad Khazem in the Jenin refugee camp as armed confrontations between the Zionist military and Palestinian youths take place.

Three young Palestinian men were martyred during the confrontation, who were identified as Abed Khazem, Mohammad Barahmeh, and Ahmed Alawneh.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the camp, besieged a house and targeted it with a missile.

Security and local sources told the Palestinian Wafa agency that massive military reinforcements stormed the city of Jenin and its camp this morning, amid heavy firing of bullets and tear gas canisters, with the Zionist military targeting the house of Fathi Khazem, father of martyr Raad Khazem, with an anti-armor missile.

The occupation forces brought in military reinforcements, accompanied by two military bulldozers, surrounded the city of Jenin from all directions, and prevented ambulances from reaching the besieged area.

The Jenin Brigade, the local branch of Al-Quds Brigades, stated that its fighters targeted the occupation forces and its vehicles in the vicinity of Jenin camp with heavy bullets.

Raad Khazem [29 years], was martyred on April 8 during a confrontation with special forces of the Zionist military.